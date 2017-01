Connolly potted a goal and was a plus-2 in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.

The former sixth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Draft now has three goals in the last four games on a third line unit that is starting to show some offensive flair. Connolly has had more jump in his game in recent outings and is looking more and more comfortable in the lineup, and may be worth a look in deeper leagues if this trend continues.