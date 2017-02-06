Connolly had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.

His first multi-point game of the season gives him two goals and two assists along with a plus-4 rating over his last three games. The 24-year-old winger is inching towards a career-high in goals and has gone from a minus-1 rating in 71 games with the Bruins in 2015-16 to a plus-17 rating in his first year with the Capitals. Looking more and more comfortable on the third line with Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky, Connolly may have some sleeper value in deep leagues moving forward, but his lack of overall ice time certainly limits his fantasy upside.