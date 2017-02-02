Capitals' Brett Connolly: Lights the lamp Wednesday
Connolly scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
The 24-year-old winger has nine goals and 11 points in 37 games on the year. More importantly, he's played in the last 20 games and is now seen as a regular in the lineup which was not the case earlier in the season. Logging regular ice time on an increasingly potent third line, he's starting to carve out some modest fantasy value in deeper leagues so keep an eye on him moving forward.
