Connolly is slated to skate alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom Monday against the Canadiens.

With T.J. Oshie (upper body) on the shelf, the Capitals have had to shuffle their lines and Connolly looks like he'll get a crack on the top unit with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. His fantasy value definitely improves as long as he's getting top-line minutes, so keep an eye on the 24-year-old winger if you're in deeper leagues. He may also make for a sneaky play in daily formats against an injury-riddled Canadiens squad.