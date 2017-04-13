Connolly will make his posteason debut in Thursday's Game 1 against Toronto, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Connolly missed the Capitals' last two games of the regular season due to an illness, but he's now fully healthy and ready to return Thursday, skating with Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky on Washington's third line. The 24-year-old winger notched 23 points (15 goals, eight assists) in 66 regular-season contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...