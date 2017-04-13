Capitals' Brett Connolly: Set to make playoff debut Thursday
Connolly will make his posteason debut in Thursday's Game 1 against Toronto, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Connolly missed the Capitals' last two games of the regular season due to an illness, but he's now fully healthy and ready to return Thursday, skating with Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky on Washington's third line. The 24-year-old winger notched 23 points (15 goals, eight assists) in 66 regular-season contests.
