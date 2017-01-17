Connolly found twine in Monday's crazy 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Connolly redirected a shot from defenseman Taylor Chorney for his seventh marker of the season. Fantasy poolies that stacked skaters from this game were rewarded handsomely, as there were even bottom-six guys like Connolly not wanting to be left out of the fun. The burly winger curiously has just one assist this season, but the 24-year-old has been an efficient role player as he's sporting a plus-7 rating in 30 games.