Orpik pulled into the All-Star break with no goals and 10 assists over 49 games with a plus-27.

Orpik cannot be counted upon by fantasy owners to post much in the way of offense, but he is an asset in the plus-minus category. He also ranks 26th in the NHL with 120 hits. The veteran has logged 73 blocked shots, so can help in deeper pools in that category, too.