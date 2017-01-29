Orpik pulled into the All-Star break with no goals and 10 assists over 49 games with a plus-27.

Orpik cannot be counted upon by fantasy owners to post much in the way of offense, but he is an asset in the plus-minus category. He also ranks 26th in the NHL with 120 hits. The veteran has logged 73 blocked shots, so can help in deeper pools in that category, too.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola