Orpik recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.

The shutdown defenseman continues to have a resurgent 2016-17 campaign after missing 41 games with a lower-body injury last season. He has a modest 12 points in 53 games, but is sixth in the league in plus/minus with a plus-29 rating. His proficiency in peripheral stats like hits and blocked shots give him some value in deeper leagues.