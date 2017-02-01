Orpik picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Islanders.

The 36-year-old has exceeded his point total from last season with his 11th point in 50 games thus far in 2016-17. More impressive is his plus-27 rating, good for fifth best in the NHL. Orpik has a decent amount of value in deeper leagues that emphasize hits and blocked shots despite his third-pairing minutes, but his fantasy value remains fairly limited in most formats.