Stephenson signed a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Thursday worth $1.3 million.

Stephenson racked up 10 goals, 28 helpers and 42 PIM in 72 contests last year with AHL Hershey. Although the center will likely begin the upcoming season in the minors, he figures to be on coach Barry Trotz's short list of call-ups and could play in more than the four NHL games as he did during the 2016-17 campaign. A clause in the 23-year-old's deal will convert his contract to a one-way ahead of the 2018-19 season.

