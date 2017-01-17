Stephenson was returned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

Stephenson is on the third and final year of his entry-level contract, with the Capitals giving him a cup of coffee on the NHL stage. He's been involved in nine games this season, recording five hits and four blocked shots, though he's certainly looked the part of a rookie having gone pointless with a minus-3 rating in that span. Still, he figures to be a legitimate call-up option in the event of injuries up front.