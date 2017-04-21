Stephenson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.

The timing of Stephenson's promotion might cause some concern among fantasy owners that there is a banged-up forward in Washington, but it could just be a move to provide some added depth. Unless there is somebody dealing with an injury, it is unlikely the center will slot into the lineup Friday against Toronto.

