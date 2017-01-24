Stephenson has been recalled from AHL Hershey, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The 22-year-old center will join the Caps for their two-game road swing prior to the All-Star break. The former Peterborough Pete has six goals and 24 points in 39 games with AHL Hershey this season, but has not played at all during previous recall assignments.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola