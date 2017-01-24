Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Called up from minors
Stephenson has been recalled from AHL Hershey, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The 22-year-old center will join the Caps for their two-game road swing prior to the All-Star break. The former Peterborough Pete has six goals and 24 points in 39 games with AHL Hershey this season, but has not played at all during previous recall assignments.
