Stephenson was called up from the minors Monday.

As expected, Stephenson returns to the NHL following the All-Star Game, having logged a pair of appearances with AHL Hershey during the break. If the center suits up against the Islanders on Tuesday will likely depend on whether T.J. Oshie (personal) rejoins the team after dealing with a family matter.

