The Capitals recalled Stephenson from AHL Hershey on Saturday.

Stephenson has spent the majority of the 2016-17 season in the minors, picking up six goals and 17 assists over 36 games for the Bears. The 22-year-old will now get a shot to make his season debut in the NHL; however, the center is unlikely to see big minutes in the early going as the Caps' offensive front is not dealing with any major injuries.