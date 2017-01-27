Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Returns to minors
Stephenson was re-assigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.
The 22-year-old pivot had two shots in two games during his recall this week. He will return to the minors and look to build on his 24-point campaign while waiting for his next chance at NHL action.
