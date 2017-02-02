Stephenson was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has been a boomerang between the organization's ranks this season. He was utilized in Wednesday's win over the Bruins, filling in for the injured Justin Williams (lower body) -- albeit as a fourth-liner garnering a mere 7:41 of ice time. The Capitals don't play again until Saturday in Montreal, so there's a chance that Stephenson gets moved back to the parent club yet again if Williams can't go.