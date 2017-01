Djoos was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday.

With the All-Star Game in the rear-view mirror, the Caps are preparing for the second half of the season, including giving Djoos his first NHL call-up. Despite John Carlson (lower body) still dealing with an injury, the 22-year-old Djoos still may not crack the lineup and is likely just being brought in to provide some additional blue line depth.