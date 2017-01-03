Riat finished the World Junior Championship with a goal and five assists in five games for Team Switzerland.

The 19-year-old winger was second on the team in points and mustered 17 shots on net during the tournament. The Capitals hope the impressive showing will spark the winger's offense upon his return to Geneve-Servette of the Swiss-A league, where he's managed only nine points in 30 games after posting 21 points in 45 games in 2015-16. If the 6-foot, 172-pound winger can find consistency in his game (and add some muscle to his frame), he could have a bright future as a top-six forward in the NHL ranks. However, he's on track to develop in the overseas and minor league ranks for the foreseeable future, so fantasy owners will have to monitor his progress.