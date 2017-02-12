Winnik posted a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating with a minor penalty in Saturday's 6-4 win against the Ducks.

Despite the multi-point effort he still has just seven goals and 10 assists this season. He isn't someone you'll want to rely upon regularly outside of the deepest fantasy pools since he generally sees bottom-six minutes and very little power-play work.

