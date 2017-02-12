Capitals' Daniel Winnik: Notches two-point game in win
Winnik posted a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating with a minor penalty in Saturday's 6-4 win against the Ducks.
Despite the multi-point effort he still has just seven goals and 10 assists this season. He isn't someone you'll want to rely upon regularly outside of the deepest fantasy pools since he generally sees bottom-six minutes and very little power-play work.
More News
-
Capitals' Daniel Winnik: Posts rare multi-point effort•
-
Capitals' Daniel Winnik: Dishes for score•
-
Capitals' Daniel Winnik: Collects goal in win over Boston•
-
Capitals' Daniel Winnik: Pots goal in victory•
-
Capitals' Daniel Winnik: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Capitals' Daniel Winnik: Two goals carries team to win•