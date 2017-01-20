Winnik notched a pair of assists in Thursday's win over the Blues.

He has four points in the last four games, but that's not a run of productivity you can expect to continue. The veteran winger has just 14 points in 35 games this year and generally sees bottom-six minutes with almost no power-play time, after all.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola