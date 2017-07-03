Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Signs one-year contract
Smith-Pelly agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal with Washington on Monday.
Getting the experienced Smith-Pelly on a two-way deal effectively allows the Capitals to get him on an extended tryout. If the 25-year-old can't stick on their game-day lineup, the team now has the flexibility to send him down to AHL Hershey. With the Devils last season, the winger managed a paltry nine points in 53 outings and probably shouldn't be expected to take on much more than a bottom-six role with Washington.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...