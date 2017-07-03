Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Signs one-year contract

Smith-Pelly agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal with Washington on Monday.

Getting the experienced Smith-Pelly on a two-way deal effectively allows the Capitals to get him on an extended tryout. If the 25-year-old can't stick on their game-day lineup, the team now has the flexibility to send him down to AHL Hershey. With the Devils last season, the winger managed a paltry nine points in 53 outings and probably shouldn't be expected to take on much more than a bottom-six role with Washington.