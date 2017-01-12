Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Contributes helper Wednesday
Orlov picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Penguins.
The 25-year-old Russian blue liner continues to build on a breakout season as he has two goals and 19 points at the midway mark, putting him on pace for a career-high 38 points. Playing well with defense partner Matt Niskanen and now a fixture on Washington's second power-play unit, Orlov is establishing himself as a solid top-four defenseman in the NHL ranks and rewarding fantasy owners that were able to find him late in their drafts or in free agency.
