Orlov scored his first goal since Nov. 16 and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against the Leafs.

He'd stayed productive in his 20 games since scoring his only other goal of the season, netting 11 assists and a plus-8 rating. Indeed, the 25-year-old blueliner is enjoying an offensive renaissance by his standards -- with 18 points (not to mention a plus-13 rating) in 37 games, he's on pace to blow by last season's career-high 29 points.