Orlov notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

He heads into the All-Star break sporting 25 points -- just four off his career high -- as well as a plus-21 rating over 49 games, so Orlov is truly in the midst of a breakout campaign. The 25-year-old tipped fantasy owners off last year by collecting 29 points despite averaging barely 16 minutes on the ice, and his increased role this season has him over 20 minutes most nights. His outlook remains rosy for the season's second half.