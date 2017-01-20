Orlov picked up an assist in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.

The 25-year-old Russian has points in back-to-back games and is on his way to break last year's career-high of 29 points. Firmly entrenched as a top-four defenseman, Orlov has plenty of fantasy value and is worth owning in standard and daily formats moving forward.

