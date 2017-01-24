Orlov scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and blocked four shots during Monday's 6-1 win over Carolina.

The Russian defenseman is well on his way to a breakout campaign, and after flashing fantasy upside last year, he's delivering solid results in 2016-17. Orlov might not be a universal own, but there aren't many settings where his modest cross-category production doesn't move the needle. He's up to a rock-solid four goals and 23 points with a plus-19 rating, after all.