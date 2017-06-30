Orlov agreed to terms on a six-year, $30.6 million contract with Washington on Friday.

Orlov becomes the third member of Washington's blue line to carry a cap hit of more than $5 million annually -- joining Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik. While not an extravagant price considering Orlov's 2016-17 numbers -- 33 points, 122 hits, and a plus-30 rating -- the move all but guarantees Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk will be leaving the nation's capital. Compared to 2015-16, the 25-year-old Orlov logged an extra three and a half minutes of ice time per game this past year and likely will see his minutes continue to trend upward.

