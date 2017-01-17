Orlov recorded an assist and three shots in Monday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The 25-year-old blueliner also managed four hits and a block shot in Monday's wildly high-scoring contest. Orlov now has two goals and 20 points in 44 games, putting him on track for a career year; he's turned into a solid fantasy asset in his fifth season and should be owned in most leagues.