Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Tallies assist Monday
Orlov recorded an assist and three shots in Monday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The 25-year-old blueliner also managed four hits and a block shot in Monday's wildly high-scoring contest. Orlov now has two goals and 20 points in 44 games, putting him on track for a career year; he's turned into a solid fantasy asset in his fifth season and should be owned in most leagues.
