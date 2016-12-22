Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Tallies helper Wednesday
Orlov recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
The Russian blueliner has had a fairly productive December with six assists in 10 games while averaging 1:29 of power-play time per game. Keep playing him as you normally would.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Leaves Buffalo with two helpers•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Assists on overtime winner against Sabres•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Picks up assist Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Picks up first goal of 2016-17•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Assists on game-winner in overtime•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Tallies power-play point in win•