Kuznetsov picked up his 32nd assist of the season in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old pivot has had an outstanding 2017 with nine goals, 25 points and a plus-15 rating over his last 20 games. He's firing on all cylinders and a must-start every night.

