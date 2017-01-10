Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Collects two points during win over Habs
Kuznetsov scored a goal and added an assist with four shots on net, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Monday's win over Montreal.
After a forgettable start to the season, Kuznetsov has returned to being an assist machine since early December. Through his past 17 games, the 24-year-old pivot has two goals, 18 points and 44 shots on net. He's found his offensive form from last season and is back to being a rock-solid fantasy asset in all settings.
