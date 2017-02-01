Kuznetsov picked up two points in a losing effort Tuesday, notching a goal and an assist against the Islanders.

The goal gave the Caps a 1-0 lead in the first period; the assist helped Alex Ovechkin bring the game within one goal in desperation time. Kuznetsov's run of red-hot scoring is now up to 20 points in his past 14 games, a span in which he's posted seven multi-point efforts and been held off the scoresheet just thrice. Here's hoping you bought low while he was struggling early in the year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola