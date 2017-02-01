Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Comes out of break roaring
Kuznetsov picked up two points in a losing effort Tuesday, notching a goal and an assist against the Islanders.
The goal gave the Caps a 1-0 lead in the first period; the assist helped Alex Ovechkin bring the game within one goal in desperation time. Kuznetsov's run of red-hot scoring is now up to 20 points in his past 14 games, a span in which he's posted seven multi-point efforts and been held off the scoresheet just thrice. Here's hoping you bought low while he was struggling early in the year.
