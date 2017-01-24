Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Extends Point streak to five games
Kuznetsov scored and added a power-play assist during Monday's 6-1 win over Carolina.
After finding the scoresheet in just seven of his first 23 games of the season for only three goals and nine points, Kuznetsov has hit stride with four goals and 26 points through his past 25 games. The 24-year-old pivot isn't going to do much damage in the goals column or with the man advantage, but with his slow start in mind, fantasy owners should be thrilled with his offensive turnaround.
