Kuznetsov has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment, The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov has now been cited with the diving/embellishment infraction twice this season. He received a verbal warning for the first occurrence Oct. 20 versus the Panthers, but a fine was assessed since he committed the offense a second time, having dove in an unsuccessful attempt to draw a penalty in a Dec. 29 game against the Devils. If the star pivot continues these antics, the amount of his fine will increase, but fantasy owners can continue to deploy him as normal since it only means a lighter wallet and no suspension.