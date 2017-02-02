Kuznetsov recorded a goal and an assist in the third period of Wednesday's win over Boston.

Fresh off being named the NHL's first star for the month of January, Kuznetsov started February off in style and now has three consecutive multi-point showings and five in his past seven games. After a disappointing stretch to start the campaign (nine points through 23 games), Kuznetsov is back to being a high-end scorer and must-start fantasy option. His salary is still providing value in daily contests, too.