Kuznetsov collected an assist -- but went minus-2 -- in Monday's 8-7 road loss to the Penguins.

The Russian's shareholders must be disappointed to see him do so little with each team going bonkers offensively. He's on pace to finish with 47 helpers and 56 points, which would be a fine output for your average player, but actually represents a 21-point drop from his phenomenal 2015-16 campaign. Worse yet, he's still looking for his first power-play goal this year and has cracked the scoresheet just five times on the man advantage by means of bagging apples. He's the kind of player who can get hot in short order, so keep starting him even if the return on investment isn't quite what you had hoped.