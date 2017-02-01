Kuznetsov was named the NHL's first star for the month of January.

The Russian pivot tied for first in the NHL with seven goals and 13 assists in 15 games in the first month of 2017. He's been a point-per-game player since the beginning of December, putting a sluggish start to the season behind him. Kuznetsov again looks like the potent producer who led the team in scoring in 2015-16, so make sure he's a mainstay in your lineup from here on out.