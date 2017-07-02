Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Re-ups with Washington
Kuznetsov re-signed with the Capitals on Sunday to an eight-year, $62.4 million contract extension, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
The Russian star was offered a KHL contract a few weeks ago, but there was never any real doubt that he'd re-up with the Caps. Kuznetsov only produced 59 points last season after piling up a career-high 77 in 2015-16, but given his new salary cap hit of $7.8 million, the team clearly feels he'll return to his point-per-game ways before long. Now the second highest paid Capital behind fellow Russian Alex Ovechkin, the 25-year-old will be expected to carry a large chunk of the offensive load in D.C. through 2024-25.
