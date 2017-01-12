Kuznetsov picked up an assistin Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

2017 has been very kind to the 24-year-old Russian as he as two goals and nine points in six games to start the new calendar year. He's starting to look like the Kuznetsov who took the league by storm in 2015-16's 77-point campaign to the delight of fantasy owners who endured agonizingly limited production from him early on. Play him as your normally would.