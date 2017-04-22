Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Regular-season production carries into playoffs
Kuznetsov has one goal and two assists in five playoff games against Toronto.
After a season where he scored 19 goals and recorded 59 points, Kuznetsov is continuing his production for the Caps in the playoffs. He's averaging 20:53 of ice time along with being in the power-play rotation. The 24-year-old continues to be a solid DFS option if Washington can clinch the series.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Collects two points in win over Rangers•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches multi-point night Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Makes good on breakaway chance•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Hits 50 points with two helpers Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scoring at 95-point pace since start of January•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores twice in win over Flyers•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...