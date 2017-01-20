Kuznetsov notched a goal and a power-play assist along with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 rout of St. Louis.

He's now hit the scoresheet in three straight, and the Russian owns an impressive 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in his last nine games, although just two of those have come on the man advantage. Whatever it was that was holding Kuznetsov back for the season's first three months, he seems to have gotten over it, as the 24-year-old is back to performing at an elite level.