Kuznetsov notched a pair of assists, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

That's six points and a plus-5 over the past two games for the previously slumping Kuznetsov, who also saw his ice time tick back up over 16 minutes after playing no more than 14:44 in any of the prior three contests. The 24-year-old is starting to shoot more often, too -- he took four in this one and has 30 over his last 11 contests, a span in which he also has 11 points. It wouldn't be surprising if he really took off from here on out.