Kuznetsov picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.

The 24-year-old pivot has been on fire since the start of 2017 with eight goals and 23 points in 18 games. He's looking like the guy who broke out with a 77-point campaign in 2015-16, so keep him in your lineup moving forward as his sleepy start to the season is no longer a concern.