Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays hot with assist Sunday
Kuznetsov picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.
The 24-year-old pivot has been on fire since the start of 2017 with eight goals and 23 points in 18 games. He's looking like the guy who broke out with a 77-point campaign in 2015-16, so keep him in your lineup moving forward as his sleepy start to the season is no longer a concern.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Marks scoresheet twice against Bruins•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Named league's first star for January•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Comes out of break roaring•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Turns cannons on Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Extends Point streak to five games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores, assists in victory•