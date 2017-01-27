Kuznetsov scored two goals on a season-high eight shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

That shot total wasn't just his best of the season; it actually doubled up his previous season high of four. Kuznetsov was an All-Star (albeit a fill-in) last year, but he'll be a spectator this year thanks to an awful start -- just three goals and 17 points in his first 32 games. The jets have come on in the last month, though, as Kuznetsov's now ripped off six goals 20 points in his last 17 starts. Crucially, he's been getting more shots on net, and the results speak for themselves.