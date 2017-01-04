Kuznetsov broke a lengthy goal-scoring skid and dished out three assists -- including one on a power-play and one on Alex Ovechkin's overtime winner -- in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over Toronto.

He'd gone 17 games without a goal since scoring one against the Blues on Nov. 23, and the Russian playmaker still has just four on the season. It's easy to diagnose why he isn't scoring too many goals: He isn't shooting much. Kuznetsov has just 70 shots in 37 games, a paltry average of 1.89 per game; last year, he averaged 2.35 and scored 20 goals. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old turn in a second-half resurgence for a Capitals team that should again finish near the top of the Eastern Conference.