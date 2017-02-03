Vrana was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Vrana's call-up was necessitated by Justin Williams (lower body) ailing on the eve of a road game against the Canadiens. The 20-year-old has maintained an 0.80 points-per-game pace in the AHL this season, making him a dark horse to shine in the limited opportunities that he gets at hockey's highest level.

