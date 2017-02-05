Vrana was demoted back to AHL Hersey on Sunday.

Vrana was recalled on Friday due to Justin Williams (lower body) hurting ahead of Saturday's road tilt against the Canadiens, but Williams was able to give it a go. With him healthy, the club no longer needs the services of Vrana, who will return to a Hershey club with whom he's notched 24 points in 30 games. Should another injury occur up front, Vrana would be one of the top candidates to rejoin the big club.