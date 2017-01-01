Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Sent back to Hershey
Vrana was demoted back to AHL Hershey on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Vrana's reassignment leaves the Capitals with just 12 forwards heading into Sunday's contest against the Senators and just 19 skaters overall. The youngster notched three points in 12 games with the Capitals this season, even seeing some time on the man advantage during his stay with the NHL club. However, it's unlikely he will see enough meaningful ice time with the parent club this season to be worthy of fantasy ownership in the majority of leagues.
