Capitals' Jay Beagle: Leads team in dismantling Chicago
Beagle registered a pair of goals -- the first and last -- for the Capitals in Friday's 6-0 rout over the visiting Blackhawks.
Apparently, Beagle enjoys playing Chicago. He's collected four goals in his last two games against the team from the Windy City, and has already matched his scoring output from last season; two more and he'll tie a career high. Don't count on Beagle cracking the scoresheet with consistency, but know that he is rather clutch, having produced three shorthanded points and a pair of game-winners this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Scores second-period goal against Buffalo•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Scores game-winner•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Posts multi-goal showing against Chicago•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Picks big moment for first goal of 2016-17•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Does the Flames dirty on Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Gets in on fun with three helpers•