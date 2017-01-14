Beagle registered a pair of goals -- the first and last -- for the Capitals in Friday's 6-0 rout over the visiting Blackhawks.

Apparently, Beagle enjoys playing Chicago. He's collected four goals in his last two games against the team from the Windy City, and has already matched his scoring output from last season; two more and he'll tie a career high. Don't count on Beagle cracking the scoresheet with consistency, but know that he is rather clutch, having produced three shorthanded points and a pair of game-winners this season.